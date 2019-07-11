Thought Leader Don Lloyd: “Italy Is Going To Be A Big Problem”

For the last few weeks, Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) has been one of the busier people in the banking industry as he followed the non-stop global news that is influencing the international finance world. Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader discussed a number of stories including the Federal Reserve’s concerns with the economy, the protests happening in Hong Kong, and the severe concerns surround Italy’s debt situation.

 

