The Wetlands Restoration Project is aiming to bring migratory birds back to the Southeast Side of Chicago

John Legge, the Chicago Conservation Director for The Nature Conservancy and Brad Kasberg, Wetland Restoration Manager for Audubon Great Lakes, join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the history and future of Eggers Grove on the Southeast Side of Chicago. John and Brad talk about the history of Eggers Marsh, the Wetlands Restoration Project of the Calumet region of Illinois and Indiana, how the area was used during the Cold War, how a wetland is able to survive in an urban environment, what we should expect upon completion of the restoration project, what we need to know about the species that live in Eggers Marsh, the impact that human disturbance has on Eggers Marsh, the status of invasive species in Eggers Marsh and what can be done to reduce them and keep them at bay.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.