The Top Five@5 (07/11/19): President Trump not backing down over 2020 census question about citizenship, Mayor Lightfoot comments on “Gator-gate,” Drew Brees gets inspired by U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, and more…

Posted 8:07 PM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, July 11, 2019

NFL player Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, July 11th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

After a legal defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court, President Trump says he’s not backing down in the fight over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Mayor Lori Lightfoot finally addresses “Gator-Gate” in Humboldt Park. Drew Brees gave a special shout-out to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team during last night’s ESPY Awards show. The Disney character “Moana” gets confused with marijuana at a Georgia cake shop, and more!

