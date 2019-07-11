× The String Cheese Incident | Keith Moseley, Keeping A Positive Mindset Through 25 Years of Music and Thousands of Shows

Sound Sessions host Michael Heidemann chats with bassist and singer Keith Moseley The String Cheese Incident about their storied career. From humble beginnings in Crested Butte, Colorado to playing the worlds biggest stages, The String Cheese Incident has been a mega-force of jam band music for the last 25 years. Fresh off a 75 minute one song jam session at Electric Forest, Keith Moseley talks about what makes him tick and keeping a positive mindset whilst riding the wave of success in the music industry.

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu… for more interviews!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions Podcast?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann

WGN RADIO’s Sound Sessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s Sound Sessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting). Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – Sound Sessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL. With a vast listenership spanning 38 states and 4 countries on the dial (AM720), Sound Sessions Podcast reaches over 1 million people a day through podcast platforms and Itunes. You can check out Sound Sessions at: wgnradio.com/category/sound–sessions/