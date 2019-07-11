× The Opening Bell 7/11/19: Chairman Powell’s Most Important Testimony Takeaway – Lack of Wage Gains

The global markets have had no time to rest recently and neither has Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank). Steve Grzanich checked in with the Associated Bank Thought Leader to recap the biggest market movers including the news coming out of the Federal Reserve, the influence of Hong Kong’s protests, and Italy’s major debt problem (which is what Don is most concerned about). (At 19:35) Mark Hamrick (Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) then took a deep dive into the comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after his first day of testimony on Capitol Hill and noted lack of wage gains is a major area of concern for him.