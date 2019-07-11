× The Mincing Rascals 07.11.19: Citizenship census question, equal pay in soccer, a band called Confederate Railroad, and chivalry on the CTA

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Kim Gordon, and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, along with the Chicago Tribune’s Scott Stantis. First, the Rascals discuss chivalry (or a lack of it) on the CTA and a proposal to improve it. Later, they kick around topics like equal pay in soccer, the concert that Governor Pritzker canceled and why, and the citizenship question that President Trump wanted on the census.