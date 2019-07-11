× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.11.19: Alligator Bob, the census citizenship question, equal pay for USWNT, Pritzker cancels concert

John is checking in on the alligator situation in Humboldt Park all show with his intern Jay reporting live from the scene. Later, John is joined by Alligator Bob himself to talk about his search for the rogue gator. New York Times reporter Katie Benner breaks down what is happening today concerning the citizenship question that President Trump wants on the census. Walter Jacobson drops by to talk about equal pay in soccer and Chicago’s role in it. Plus: was Governor Pritzker right to cancel a concert by a band called Confederate Railroad?