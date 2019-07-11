× Steve Cochran Full Show (Justin Kaufmann) 07.11.19: Best way to celebrate Gator-Watch? Salsa Dancing.

Today on the show we continue our Gator-coverage taking a look at the positivity this unassuming story brought to the community of Humbolt Park. Josh Hill joins Justin Kaufmann to look at stories surrounding Jason Momoa being fat shamed, Lion King saving the summer movie season and highlights from the 2019 Espy Awards. Then, Betsy Zeigler of 1871 joins Justin Kaufmann to discuss the start up machine that Chicago has become over the last couple year and how we compete with other cities like New York and Austin.