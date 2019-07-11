× SCOTUS Panel, scooter injuries, a meowing lawyer and much more

The famous Legal Face-Off SCOTUS panel returns for a look back at important 2019 decisions and a 2020 preview featuring former Rehnquist clerk and Solicitor General Gregory Garre, former Rehnquist clerk Andrew DeVooght and former Kennedy clerk Travis Lenkner.

Insurance Information Institute Senior Research Specialist Lucian McMahon joins Rich and Tina to discuss the rise of e-scooter injuries.