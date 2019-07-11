SCOTUS Panel, scooter injuries, a meowing lawyer and much more

Posted 5:36 PM, July 11, 2019, by

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

The famous Legal Face-Off SCOTUS panel returns for a look back at important 2019 decisions and a 2020 preview featuring former Rehnquist clerk and Solicitor General Gregory Garre, former Rehnquist clerk Andrew DeVooght and former Kennedy clerk Travis Lenkner.

Insurance Information Institute Senior Research Specialist Lucian McMahon joins Rich and Tina to discuss the rise of e-scooter injuries.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich cover breaking legal news involving the cruise ship lawsuit , the equal pay movement, Jay-Z, Britney Spears and a feline impersonation from one of the Making a Murderer lawyers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.