Roe Conn Full Show (7/9/19): The IAHC plays #NewsOrRuse, Sister Mary Jo is a star, and more…

Posted 9:17 AM, July 11, 2019, by

Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 9th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley updates the story of an alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon; Apple Chevy in Tinley Park Dealer Principal John Alfirevich talks about how over 110 Chicagoland new-car dealers are hosting “USO Barbecue for the Troops” fundraisers across the region; Bob Sirott & Marianne Murciano promote their conversation with legendary astronaut Jim Lovell; Marion Catholic High School’s Sister Mary Jo Sobieck talks about the excitement leading up to her nomination for ESPN’s “Best Viral Sports Moment” during the ESPYs; The Top Five@5 features a tribute actor Rip Torn; Irish American Heritage President Mike Shevlin & Five Farm Irish Cream’s Rich Hillsman play #NewsOrRuse; And The Larkin and Moran Brothers perform.

