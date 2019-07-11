× Roe Conn Full Show (7/9/19): The IAHC plays #NewsOrRuse, Sister Mary Jo is a star, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 9th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley updates the story of an alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon; Apple Chevy in Tinley Park Dealer Principal John Alfirevich talks about how over 110 Chicagoland new-car dealers are hosting “USO Barbecue for the Troops” fundraisers across the region; Bob Sirott & Marianne Murciano promote their conversation with legendary astronaut Jim Lovell; Marion Catholic High School’s Sister Mary Jo Sobieck talks about the excitement leading up to her nomination for ESPN’s “Best Viral Sports Moment” during the ESPYs; The Top Five@5 features a tribute actor Rip Torn; Irish American Heritage President Mike Shevlin & Five Farm Irish Cream’s Rich Hillsman play #NewsOrRuse; And The Larkin and Moran Brothers perform.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3656171/3656171_2019-07-11-010811.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!