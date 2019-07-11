× Patrick McDonald gives his top five films of the year so far

Patrick McDonald AKA the Uber Critic, joins the show to review some of this year’s standout films including “Toy Story 4” and “Yesterday.” He also talks about some of the most anticipated films coming out including “The Lion King”; the importance of music and film scores; lists his favorite films in 2019 so far; and much more.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3656384/3656384_2019-07-11-180124.64kmono.mp3

