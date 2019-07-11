× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with comedian and storyteller Elizabeth Gomez in Albany Park

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by comedian and storyteller Elizabeth Gomez at The Kedzie Inn in Albany Park. Elizabeth talks about how much the neighborhood has changed over the years, if the neighborhood remains affordable, why people are gravitating to the area, the diversity of the neighborhood, the issues that are most important to people in the neighborhood, Albany Park’s history and its strong ties to the Democratic machine, why former Alderman Deb Mell lost the election to Alderman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, what the neighborhood needs and if she plans on staying in the neighborhood.

