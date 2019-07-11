Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, listens after introducing Gery Chico, left, as the chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education at a news conference, Tuesday, June 7, 2011, in Chicago. Chico previously served as president of the board of trustees for the Chicago Public Schools and chairman of the City Colleges of Chicago board.(AP Photo/(M. Spencer Green)
Gery Chico makes the transition from politics to the community
Former Mayoral Candidate Gery Chico joins Justin Kaufmann to discuss how he successfully transitioned from the political realm to supporting those in Chicago’s communities.