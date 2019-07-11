Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Gery Chico makes the transition from politics to the community

Posted 10:56 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, July 11, 2019

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, listens after introducing Gery Chico, left, as the chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education at a news conference, Tuesday, June 7, 2011, in Chicago. Chico previously served as president of the board of trustees for the Chicago Public Schools and chairman of the City Colleges of Chicago board.(AP Photo/(M. Spencer Green)

Former Mayoral Candidate Gery Chico joins Justin Kaufmann to discuss how he successfully transitioned from the political realm to supporting those in Chicago’s communities.

