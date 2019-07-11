× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #26

Tonight on Extension 720: What can we expect from the Cubs and Sox as the second half of the baseball season begins? We’ll ask WGN’s Kevin Powell. West Monroe Partners is taking corporate social responsibility to another level. We’ll talk to Jessica Klobucar about her mission to Cambodia. Justin heads down to the Southeast Side of Chicago to find out more about the history of Eggers Marsh and we continue our neighborhood tour tonight in Albany Park. Comedian and storyteller Elizabeth Gomez tells us what we need to know about the great Northwest Side neighborhood.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.