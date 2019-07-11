× Elton Jim Full Show 7.10.19 | The Antique Lady’s Son, The Frankfort Bluegrass Festival, David Hochberg, A Day At The Races and MORE!

Elton Jim Turano takes over the airwaves on WGN Late Night. To start off the show, Jim talks about how he has passed the torch in regards to the bump music over to producer Ashley Bihun. Next, Jim is joined with the Antique Lady’s Son, Ben Israel, to talk about how B.J’s Antique buys, sells…. and cares. Then, the founder of Frankfort Bluegrass Festival, Steve Haberichter, gives us a call to talk about all of the fun that will be happening July 13th and 14th in Frankfort IL.

On the latter half of the show, Ask David Hochberg is LIVE and in studio answering YOUR questions! Listeners can call, text and email in their questions about buying a house, getting a loan, if it’s a good time/bad time to do XYZ, etc. All those hard daunting questions and more get answered live on the air by David Hochberg from Townstone Financial. Be sure to go to David’s website 56david.com for more information, call him yourself at 855-563-2843 (855-56DAVID) or email David your questions at askdavid@wgnradio.com so you can get your questions answered and get the help and guidance you need. Later in the show we find out that Jim has a curse that has been following him for years. To close out the show Jim talks all about his day trip to Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky.