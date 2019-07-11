Can the live action version of Disney’s “The Lion King” still rule the box office in 2019? Richard Roeper has your review right here!
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:
‘The Lion King’- starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and Seth Rogen
‘Stuber’- starring Kumail Nanjianji and Dave Bautista
