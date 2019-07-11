× Bob Sirott & Marianne Murciano joins The Roe Conn Show

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, and to celebrate WTTW will mark the occasion with programming they have called The Summer of Space. Part of the lineup includes an interview with Apollo 13 hero Jim Lovell conducted by Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano who now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about the conversation they both had with the legendary astronaut.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3656161/3656161_2019-07-11-000001.64kmono.mp3

