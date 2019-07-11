× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.11.19: Zoom! Zoom! Zoom!

Today’s guests include the Uber Critic Patrick McDonald, who gives a review of some of this year’s standout films. Bill and Wendy mourn the passing of actress Denise Nickerson who starred in the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; reminisce on one of their favorite shows from childhood: “Zoom”; and discuss jobs that no longer exist.

