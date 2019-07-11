× Apple Chevrolet’s Dealer Principal John Alfirevich discusses “BBQ for the Troops” and how you can be part of it.

Apple Chevrolet’s Dealer Principal John Alfirevich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about their summertime mission to raise awareness and funds for local military and their families. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association and its dealer members have partnered with the USO of Illinois to host Barbecue for the Troops grassroots community fundraising events throughout the area on Saturday, July 13.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3656157/3656157_2019-07-11-004857.64kmono.mp3

