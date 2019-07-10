× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/10/19: Federal Reserve Strategy, US Evictions Rising & Arlington Race Track’s Future

The Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell has been creating plenty of news during his Capitol Hill testimony today, so Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage broke down the most important statements that came out of the activity. The two also discussed the buzz that is being created by the value of gold, Andrea Riquier is looking at the concerning levels of apartment evictions across the U.S., and Frank Sennett hopes that the Arlington Race Track will continue to have horses in its next phase of business.