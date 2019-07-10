× Team MVP: The Truth About Marijuana

Growing up, I always heard terrible things about Marijuana; stuff like it is a gateway drug to harder drugs, it makes you slow and even causes health problems. That was then, now 33 States have legalized Medicinal Marijuana, and as of today, over 12 states have legalized recreational Marijuana. So what is the real deal about Marijuana? Head of the Cannabis MD medical advisory board Dr. Junella Chin gives the straight facts about Marijuana.

