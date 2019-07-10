The Top Five@5 (07/10/19): The search for the Humboldt Park alligator continues, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck tells Roe Conn that ESPY nomination is a “blessing,” and actor Rip Torn is remembered.

Posted 8:33 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32PM, July 10, 2019

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2006, file photo, actor Rip Torn attends the New York premiere of "Marie Antoinette." Award-winning television, film and theater actor Torn has died at the age of 88, his publicist announced Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 10th, 2019:

Business owners in the South Shore neighborhood say gangs and drug dealers that hang outside their property are causing them to lose money. The search to the alligator living in the Humboldt Park Lagoon continues and “Alligator Bob” says the search could take up to a week. Sister Mary Jo Sobieck talks with The Roe Conn Show about her ESPY nomination, and acting legend Rip Torn is remembered.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.