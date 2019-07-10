The Top Five@5 (07/09/19): Sen. Chuck Schumer defends the Affordable Care Act, President Trump is “not a fan” of Jeffrey Epstein, “Gator Watch” is happening in Humboldt Park, and more…

Posted 9:19 AM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, July 10, 2019

"Alligator Bob" searches for the gator wading in the Humboldt Park Lagoon

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 9th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

Senator Chuck Schumer along with several Democratic lawmakers, gathered on the Senate steps to defend the Affordable Care Act on the same day a circuit court was hearing a challenge to the law. President Trump defended his Labor Secretary Alex Acosta over his role in negotiating a plea deal for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. After Chicago police confirmed that an alligator has been found in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, animal expert “Alligator Bob” spoke to reporters about what tactics he will use to capture the reptile, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.