× The Top Five@5 (07/09/19): Sen. Chuck Schumer defends the Affordable Care Act, President Trump is “not a fan” of Jeffrey Epstein, “Gator Watch” is happening in Humboldt Park, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 9th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

Senator Chuck Schumer along with several Democratic lawmakers, gathered on the Senate steps to defend the Affordable Care Act on the same day a circuit court was hearing a challenge to the law. President Trump defended his Labor Secretary Alex Acosta over his role in negotiating a plea deal for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. After Chicago police confirmed that an alligator has been found in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, animal expert “Alligator Bob” spoke to reporters about what tactics he will use to capture the reptile, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3655969/3655969_2019-07-10-141109.64kmono.mp3

