× The Opening Bell 7/10/19: Embracing Complex Problems With Complex Solutions

In the last decade there was a trend that popular problems were solved by creating an app. It’s a simple, easy and quick perceived solution, but Howard Tullman (Executive Director of The Kaplan Institute at the Illinois Institute of Technology) discussed with Steve Grzanich the idea from his latest Inc.com article encouraging people to embrace complex problems. Howard told Steve that entrepreneurs and politicians alike will find better solutions to problems if they take the extra time and think differently.