The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.10.19: Ricketts' property tax problem, dropped charges against a CPD officer, and Greek star Panos Mouzourakis

John is joined by Chicago Tribune’s Hal Dardick to discuss his investigation into the property tax issues arising at Todd Ricketts’s house. Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel drops by to quickly give his first recommendation out of the Taste of Chicago. Greek singer and actor Panos Mouzourakis is in town tonight, and he tells John about his time working on “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,” among other things. Later, Rich Lenkov, attorney and co-host of Legal Faceoff breaks down two legal stories in Chicago today.