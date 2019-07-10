× ‘The Farewell’ writer and director Lulu Wang: “The movie is about exploring the world from perspectives that you may not have considered”

Filmmaker Lulu Wang joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new movie, “The Farewell.” Lulu talks about why she decided to make this film, the way she was able to get the film made, the challenge of making a movie from a story that is so personal, how the people in her family reacted to the film and the way a specific story can be a universal story.

