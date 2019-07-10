× The Chicago Way, Ep. 199: The death of Chicago’s 2016 Olympic bid, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers wonder if he can get a fair trial, and historic flooding in Illinois’ peach country

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 199: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the lawyers representing Harvey Weinstein, Donna Rotunno & Damon Cheronis, to discuss if the deluge of media coverage surrounding their high-profile client will hamper their ability to get a fair trial. And, Tom Ringhausen of Ringhausen Orchard & Market in Hardin, IL talks about the town’s historic flooding and how the second ‘500-year flood” in less than 30 years is hampering farmers crops & distribution. Plus, looks back at the time the Governor of Rio de Janeiro used the Chicago Way to block Chicago’s bid for the 2016 Olympics.

