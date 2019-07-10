Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The Chicago Way, Ep. 199: The death of Chicago’s 2016 Olympic bid, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers wonder if he can get a fair trial, and historic flooding in Illinois’ peach country

Posted 12:06 PM, July 10, 2019, by

John Kass' favorite souvenir from Chicago's failed bid for 2016 Olympics

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 199: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the lawyers representing Harvey Weinstein, Donna Rotunno & Damon Cheronis, to discuss if the deluge of media coverage surrounding their high-profile client will hamper their ability to get a fair trial. And, Tom Ringhausen of Ringhausen Orchard & Market in Hardin, IL talks about the town’s historic flooding and how the second ‘500-year flood” in less than 30 years is hampering farmers crops & distribution. Plus, looks back at the time the Governor of Rio de Janeiro used the Chicago Way to block Chicago’s bid for the 2016 Olympics.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’hereWGNPlus

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.