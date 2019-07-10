× Storycatchers transforms real life experiences into powerful musical theater

Katherine Korey, Director of Development and Marketing at Bright Promises Foundation, Priya Shah, Executive Director of Storycatchers Theatre and Jacob Clinkscales, Apprentice Teaching Artist at Storycatchers Theatre join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss how the Storycatchers Theatre is improving communication between young people and the police. Katherine, Priya and Jacob talk about what Storycatchers does best, where the idea for Storycatchers comes from, what it means to own your own narrative, the challenge of getting people to write something vulnerable about themselves, why the Bright Promises Foundation became involved with Storycatchers Theatre, the impact that Storycatchers has in the community and how important Storycatchers is to improving the relationship between young people and the police.

