Steve Dawson on his latest album, Square Roots Festival and the Funeral Bonsai Wedding

Chicago-based singer/songwriter Steve Dawson joins Nick Digilio live in-studio to talk about his upcoming fourth album and his show at the Square Roots Festival in Lincoln Square with the Funeral Bonsai Wedding band.

See the full festival schedule and learn more about Square Roots Festival at squareroots.org.

