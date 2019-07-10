Fans storm the field at Chicago's White Sox Park on Disco Demolition night Thursday, July 12, 1979 after the first game of a double header between the White Sox and Detroit Tigers. The promotion by a local radio station turned into a melee after hundreds of disco records were blown up on the field. The second game of the double header was called by umpires who declared the field unfit for play. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Steve Dahl looks back at the 40th anniversary of Disco Demolition
Steve Dahl joins Steve Cochran to talk about the legendary Disco Demolition which is celebrating it’s 40th year since becoming headline news. He talks about the planning that led up to the event and the backlash that took place afterwards.