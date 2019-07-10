× Sister Mary Jo Sobieck on being nominated for ESPY Award: “It’s been a complete blessing.”

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of Marian Catholic High School is a star on the internet. Now she has a chance to win a 2019 ESPY Award for “Best Viral Sports Moment” for her epic first pitch last year at Guaranteed Rate Field. She now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes from the ESPYs to talk about what she’s prepared to do if she wins tonight.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3656163/3656163_2019-07-11-013903.64kmono.mp3

