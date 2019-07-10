Roe Conn Full Show (7/8/19): The Great Chicago Gator Chase, Chasing the Moon, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes feat. Richard Roeper for Tuesday, July 8th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the search for an alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon; The co-founder of Legal Rideshare attorney Bryant Greening discusses how his law firm has seen an uptick in calls regarding to accidents on electric scooters; Oscar & Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Robert Stone talks about his passion project Chasing The Moon on American Experience; The Top Five@5 features a tribute to businessman/politician Ross Perot; Wildlife Discovery Center curator Robert “Alligator Rob” Carmichael explains what will happen to the gator found in Humboldt Park Lagoon; Co-founder & chief photographer for Rolling Stone Magazine Baron Wolman reminisces about the 50th anniversary of Woodstock; And Great Moments in Vinyl cover some the most icon songs from Woodstock.

