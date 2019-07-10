× Pinch Hitters 7.10.19 : Jon Hansen and Saudia Davis talk Alligator in Humboldt Park, Space, Music and Marriage!

Jon Hansen and Saudia Davis take over WGN airwaves and bring you 3 hours of fun!

To kick off the show we spent a little time getting to know Saudia more and about all of her amazing accomplishments. Next, we are joined with Block Club Chicago’s Mina Bloom who broke the story about the Alligator in Humboldt Park. Then on the show we have Space.com’s Mike Wall on to tell us all the latest happenings involving space.

On the latter half of the show are are joined with Chicago born and raised Jake Tuton or “Southside Jake” to talks all about his music, his upcoming show at the House of Blues on July 26th and his new job with breakout company, Cameo. To close out the show, Jon and Saudia chat with fans of the show about marriage and what a marriage should and should not entail.