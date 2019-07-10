× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-10-19: “Everybody is talking about an alligator but meanwhile your tax bill just went up 500 dollars a month”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the ALLIGATOR IN THE HUMBOLDT PARK LAGOON, the heat blanketing the area, the new reports surrounding the rise in Chicago property tax bills, the state of Illinois canceling a band from playing the state fair because of their use of the confederate flag and Sox players doing better than the Cubs players in the All-Star Game.