Live from Studio 303: Avery R. Young and de deacon board

This is an incredible performance! Joining Justin in the performance studio tonight is tremendous writer, artist, activist and performer Avery R. Young and de deacon board. Avery talks about his new record, “Tubman,” his new book, “Neckbone,” how the record is a soundtrack to the book, the way the record and the book interact and what he’s trying to achieve as an artist. We are also treated to three amazing songs including “Tubman.,” “Comb” and “Lead in the Water.” WOW!

