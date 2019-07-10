Follow the Yellow Brick Road to The Wizard of Oz at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier this summer with your family to see The Wizard of Oz, a 75-minute musical stage adaptation of the classic 1939 MGM film. Now playing through August 25th.
