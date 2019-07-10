Follow the Yellow Brick Road to The Wizard of Oz at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Posted 12:01 AM, July 10, 2019

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier this summer with your family to see The Wizard of Oz, a 75-minute musical stage adaptation of the classic 1939 MGM film. Now playing through August 25th.

