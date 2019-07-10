× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #25: Language, poetry and performance

Tonight on Extension 720: We explore language, poetry and performance. Avery R. Young released an album and a book at the same time. The great Chicago poet performs live with his band. Michael Warr talks about how his new book “Of Poetry & Protest: From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin.” Also Storycatchers Theatre wants to improve the communication between youth and police. How? By role playing with police cadets. And Lulu Wang is in studio to discuss her new film “The Farewell.” It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann.

