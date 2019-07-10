× Experience the Culture of Indonesia at the 4th Annual Remarkable Indonesia Fair

For many, experiencing another culture can include visiting a museum, national monuments or archeological ruins. Many times we fail to notice what’s surrounding us everyday. Whether it’s food, clothing or entertainment. Culture is everywhere!

At the 4th Annual Remarkable Indonesia Fair, you will get to experience their culture with food demo’s, traditional performances, a fashion show done by Indonesian designers and an Indonesian film screening. This year, RIF theme is to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Indonesia – USA Diplomatic Relations which took place officially on December 28, 1949.

Thanks the Indonesian Consulate General, you won’t have to travel far for the experience. The fair will take place July 13, 2019, 10am-8pm at the Lakeview Terrace in Navy Pier, Chicago. Click here for more details.

“We would like to bring Indonesia to the community in Chicago and provide information for Americans and Indonesians to do business for both sides.”- Madam Consul General- Rosmalawati Chalid

In this special episode you will learn about the culture of Indonesia, traditions and the current trade between the US and Indonesia. Click here to listen: