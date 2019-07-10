× Dr. John Duffy: The ineffectiveness of lectures in parenting

Are kids listening when parents begin to lecture them? Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to explain some of the reasons why lectures don’t work including the simple fact that parents don’t always know what they’re talking about due to social media, social stressors, and more. The key is to create a space for conversation and ask questions, not solely make statements. You can learn more in his upcoming book, “Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety: A Complete Guide to Your Child’s Stressed, Depressed, Expanded, Amazing Adolescence”.

Dr. John Duffy, Bill, and Wendy also have an in-depth conversation about women in sports and gender equality as we continue to celebrate the US women World Cup victory and Cori “Coco” Gauff taking Wimbledon by storm.

