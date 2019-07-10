Chasing the Moon writer/director Robert Stone explores the odyssey of sending a man to the moon
Oscar & Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Robert Stone joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper to talk about his passion project Chasing The Moon on American Experience. Robert’s vision for this six-hour documentary series about the space race started when he was a young boy in England looking up at the moon while simultaneously watching Neil Armstrong take “one small step.” Chasing the Moon can be seen on PBS stations across the country and online at PBS.org.
