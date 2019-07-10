Chasing the Moon writer/director Robert Stone explores the odyssey of sending a man to the moon

376713 20: (FILE PHOTO) The deployment of scientific experiments by Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Jr. is photographed by Astronaut Neil Armstrong. Man's first landing on the Moon occurred July 20, 1969 as Lunar Module "Eagle" touched down gently on the Sea of Tranquility on the east side of the Moon. The 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission is celebrated July 20, 1999. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

Oscar & Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Robert Stone joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper to talk about his passion project Chasing The Moon on American Experience. Robert’s vision for this six-hour documentary series about the space race started when he was a young boy in England looking up at the moon while simultaneously watching Neil Armstrong take “one small step.” Chasing the Moon can be seen on PBS stations across the country and online at PBS.org.

