× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7/10/2019

Today’s guest includes Clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy as he discusses the ineffectiveness of lectures in parenting! Bill and Wendy talk about the alligator in Humboldt Park and the work of ‘Alligator Bob’ in the rescue efforts; Bill’s run-in with the law; and much more.

