Behind the lens of the most iconic photos from Woodstock, Baron Wolman looks back 50 years & GMiV performs

Posted 9:34 AM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, July 10, 2019

Jimi Hendrix performs at Woodstock in 1969 (Photo courtesy of Baron Wolman - www.fotobaron.com)

Co-founder & chief photographer for Rolling Stone Magazine Baron Wolman joins Roe Conn & Richard Roeper to look back 50 years at Woodstock and the summer of ’69. Then, Great Moments in Vinyl (Ellie Kahn, Jonathan Reed, Bill Grady, & William Lindsey Cochran) performs iconic songs from Woodstock. GMiV & Baron Wolman will tell stories & perform more music on Thursday, July 25th at the Rialto Square Theatre for “Woodstock: 50 Years of Music, Memories, and Me.”

