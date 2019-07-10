Behind the lens of the most iconic photos from Woodstock, Baron Wolman looks back 50 years & GMiV performs
Co-founder & chief photographer for Rolling Stone Magazine Baron Wolman joins Roe Conn & Richard Roeper to look back 50 years at Woodstock and the summer of ’69. Then, Great Moments in Vinyl (Ellie Kahn, Jonathan Reed, Bill Grady, & William Lindsey Cochran) performs iconic songs from Woodstock. GMiV & Baron Wolman will tell stories & perform more music on Thursday, July 25th at the Rialto Square Theatre for “Woodstock: 50 Years of Music, Memories, and Me.”
