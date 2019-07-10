× Author and poet Michael Warr examines the connection between poetry and the protest movment

Author, poet and editor Michael Warr joins Justin to discuss the new book, “Of Poetry and Protest: From Emmitt Till to Trayvon Martin.” Michael talks about how he became involved with the book project, the way the poems in the book shine a light on police brutality, the connection between poetry and the protest movement, the corresponding exhibit at the Stony Island Arts Bank, the 30th anniversary of the Guild Literary Complex, why he believes the Guild was born woke, the explosion of the Live Lit scene in Chicago and if there is still a place for creatives in big cities.

