× Attorney Bryant Greening on cyclist hurt in scooter hit-and-run accident: “It really highlights the dangers of these things on city streets.”

A man who was badly injured after a scooter rider crashed into him wants the city and scooter companies to help him identify the person who hit him. Allyson Medeiros, filed a petition for discovery in civil court, hoping to receive records that can help identify who hit his client. Medeiros’ attorney Bryant Greening joins The Roe Conn Show (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to explain why those records should be released.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3655963/3655963_2019-07-10-134403.64kmono.mp3

