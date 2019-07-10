Attorney Bryant Greening on cyclist hurt in scooter hit-and-run accident: “It really highlights the dangers of these things on city streets.”

Tattoo artist Allyson Medeiros was riding his bike when he was hit by a scooter rider. The crash left Medeiros badly injured.

A man who was badly injured after a scooter rider crashed into him wants the city and scooter companies to help him identify the person who hit him. Allyson Medeiros, filed a petition for discovery in civil court, hoping to receive records that can help identify who hit his client. Medeiros’ attorney Bryant Greening joins The Roe Conn Show (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to explain why those records should be released.

