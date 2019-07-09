× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/9/19: Wall Street Waits, Wine in a Can, & Jim Belushi’s Rise in Mairjuana

All the eyes and ears of Wall Street are on Capitol Hill where they are awaiting the comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman, and Jon Najarian explained to Steve Bertrand why these comments are important for anticipating the next recession. Matt Moersch is taking his local Round Barn Winery to the can beverage market, Julia Wick is explaining why social media influencers aren’t welcomed at every business, and Amy Guth is awaiting Jim Belushi’s rise into the marijuana farming industry.