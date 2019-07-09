× The Opening Bell 7/9/19: The Cost of Cancer on The US Economy

For many, cancer is one of the worst diagnoses to receive, but not only does it take a toll on patients physically/emotionally, the financial cost is enormous. Steve Grzanich recapped a recent American Cancer Society study with Andrew Keshner (Reporter at MarketWatch) as his reporting showed the disease is costing Americans nearly $100 billion dollars. Stephanie Yang (Energy Reporter at The Wall Street Journal) then shared the analysis of the natural gas market here in the US and why these record levels aren’t lowering prices for consumers.