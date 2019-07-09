× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.09.19

John begins with a remembrance of the late Ross Perot. Then he’s joined by University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones to talk about the school’s presence in Chicago, among other things. Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com breaks down season 3 of “Stranger Things.” Then, New York Times bestselling author Andrew Shaffer is in studio to talk about his books “Hope Never Dies” and “Hope Rides Again,” which cast Barack Obama and Joe Biden as a crimefighting duo.