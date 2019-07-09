× The BBQ Bus Drives Off With Inaugural Grand Championship for BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway!

Brian Dwyer, Brendan Dwyer and the team for “The BBQ Bus” took home the top honors at the 2019 BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway. Hear as Brendan joins WGN radio’s Dane, Bill & Wendy and shares the excitement from the weekend, the secrets to success and the shared congratulations for the whole team. Listen as Brendan give us a virtual tour of The Bus and the ways it’s customized for comfort and BBQ greatness. See the pic with Brendan taking the BBQ SmokeDown Trophy made by Speakeasy Customs and with designer Greg Alonzo, BBQ Hall Of Famers Dr. BBQ, Chris Lilly…Food Network stars, Stretch and Panini Pete and WGN’s Dane Neal.