× Tech Tuesday with CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin: How to watch the Amazon Prime Day concert with Taylor Swift, a new app that kills robocalls, and more

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Bill and Wendy are joined by Senior Reporter for CNET News, Ben Fox Rubin! Ben gives us a quick rundown of what to expect from Amazon’s Prime Day concert starring Taylor Swift, he explains why Apple killed the 12-inch MacBook entirely from its lineup, the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and what lies ahead for space travel, a new app that kills robocalls, and more.



