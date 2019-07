× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.09.19: “Bervito the Bull”

“Bervito the Bull” makes his return to the show to give us an update from the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Then, on another exciting episode of “Moron Entertainment” we take a look at the news of Garth Brooks and Farm Aid coming back to Chicago as well as a review of The Goodman Theater’s “Music Man”.